Tap creative potential of students: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao exhorted school managements and parents to tap the creative potential of their students and children, and encourage them to pursue career in creative fields like fine arts and films.

Participating in The Telangana School Innovation Challenge 2021-22, a collective effort by UNICEF India, Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) and Inqui-Lab Foundation, event here , the Minister said, "While inquisitiveness and interest are existing among the students, it is our responsibility to tap the same to build an innovative mindset. Today's ideas are not only innovative in the way they look, but the way purpose is being addressed."

He said that the Telangana government had created a whole new vibrant innovation ecosystem addressing the needs in a sector-specific manner for innovators. Telangana School Innovation Challenge 2021 was a testimony to what happens when like-minded people come together for nurturing innovation, the Minister added.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the State government had consistently pioneered in taking first-of-its-kind initiatives along the lines of teaching with technology intervention, new-age curriculum for complimenting students' mindset with changing dynamics. "With the recent Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme, we are working towards holistic development of children. The School Innovation Challenge programme will inculcate the concept of design thinking & innovation among the students and teachers," she said.

Principal Secretary to ITE&C Jayesh Ranjan said, "As a State, Telangana has always encouraged and nurtured the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. We are glad to see the School Innovation Challenge grow from strength to strength. We hope that the new Y-Hub facility and the Teacher Innovation Portal act as catalysts for the growing student innovations."