Task cut out for Cong's big public meeting in Warangal

Hyderabad: TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy has given a big task of mobilising at least 20,000 people to every Assembly constituency in-charge to the big public meeting- Rythu Sangharshana Sabha (Farmers Struggle meet) on May 6 in Warangal to be attended by AICC leader Rahul Ganhi.

The TPCC chief asked the leaders to make required transportation, drinking water and food facility available to every participant from different districts to the public meeting.

The TPCC president held a meeting with all party senior leaders at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday and reviewed the arrangements to be made for the public meeting. He wanted the public meeting should replicate the massive public meet – BC Garjana conducted in 2002.

All the senior leaders were asked to take necessary steps to mobilise people by using the membership data. Party senior leader D Sravan will prepare speech for Rahul Gandhi and also translate it in Telugu. Youth Congress and NSUI leaders and workers will act as volunteers in the public meeting. The proposal to hold a small meeting in Osmania University is also under consideration and the AICC leader will submit a memorandum to the university authorities on the plights of the students.

Senior leader and former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that required transport facility should be arranged to mobilise people on the meeting day. He suggested to name the meeting after Rythu Garjana( Farmers Roar).