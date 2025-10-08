TDP likely to support BJP in JH bypoll

Hyderabad: TDP is unlikely to field its candidate in the by-election to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency and instead support the BJP.

The party President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with Telangana TDP leaders and reviewed the political situation amid the intensified by election campaign in the constituency after the announcement of the schedule for by election by the Election Commission.

Sources said that the Telugu Desam Chief was weighing the options of fielding the party candidate, mainly his relative Suhasini in the by-election. However, the Telangana party leadership is not keen to fight the by-election in view of the poor network of the Yellow party and weakened cadre in the segment.

The chances of the announcement of the TDP support to the BJP candidate was bright since the two parties were already political allies in Andhra Pradesh and formed a coalition government.

Leaders said that Naidu was apprehensive about the TDP’s performance in the by elections and ready to support the saffron party. The Telugu Desam will declare its support to BJP soon after the candidate’s name is announced. BJP leader L Deepak Reddy was one among five ticket aspirants in the party.