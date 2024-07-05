Hyderabad: Teach for Change, in collaboration with Pegasystems Inc., proudly announces the successful completion of a significant renovation and upgradation project at the Government Primary School and Government High School in Devaljamsingh, Gudimalkapur. This initiative, aimed at enhancing the educational environment, included the renovation of eight toilets for children, one toilet for school staff, installation of two water tanks for washrooms, 12 urinals for girl students, a drinking water plant, outdoor flooring, painting, and plantation.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the schools, with special guests and key stakeholders present to celebrate this milestone. Mr. Dharani from Pegasystems and the Prayas team led the inauguration, highlighting the importance of such initiatives in fostering a better learning environment. District Coordinator Rajitha Ma'am, along with Dharanii Dharanikota Suyodhan, Legal Head of Pegasystems, also graced the event with their presence.



Key Improvements Include:

1. Renovation of Toilets: Eight new toilets for children and one dedicated toilet for school staff were constructed, ensuring hygienic and safe sanitation facilities.

2. Urinals for Girls: Twelve urinals specifically for girl students were installed, addressing critical sanitation needs and promoting school attendance.

3. Water Tanks and Plant: Two water tanks for washrooms and a drinking water plant were set up, providing a reliable source of clean water.

4. Outdoor Flooring and Painting: The schools' exteriors were renovated with new flooring and fresh paint, creating a welcoming and vibrant environment.

5. Plantation: Greenery was added around the school premises, contributing to a healthier and more aesthetically pleasing atmosphere.

During the ceremony, Mr. Dharani emphasized Pegasystems' commitment to supporting educational initiatives and creating a positive impact in communities. "At Pegasystems, we believe in the power of education and the importance of providing students with a conducive learning environment. We are proud to partner with Teach for Change in this endeavor," said Mr. Dharani.

District Coordinator Rajitha Ma'am expressed her gratitude for the support and efforts of both Teach for Change and Pegasystems. "This renovation project is a testament to what can be achieved through collaboration and dedication. It will undoubtedly make a significant difference in the lives of our students," she stated.

About Teach for Change:



Teach for Change is a leading non-profit organization focused on transforming government schools through innovative programs and volunteer support. Their mission is to provide quality education to all children, regardless of their socio-economic background.

About Pegasystems Inc.:

Pegasystems Inc. (Pega) is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and business process management (BPM) software. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pega's low-code platform for workflow automation and AI-powered decisioning helps businesses become autonomous enterprises. Pega has been publicly traded since 1996 under the ticker symbol PEGA (NASDAQ).