Tech advances should find solutions for global challenges: UGC chief

Hyderabad: The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Professor M Jagadesh Kumar said, “We are facing major challenges around the globe and need to use tech advances to find solutions.”

He was addressing as chief guest at the sixth Foundation Day of Association for Scientific Pursuits for Innovative Research Enterprises (ASPIRE), a section-8 company, at the University of Hyderabad on Friday. It was a day filled with insights; he stressed that biodiversity is another important issue that all must address to save species from being harmed.

Professor Kumar said whenever scientific innovations are spoken about we should also be seen along with societal values. “We have to look at convergence of knowledge we are creating; the tech innovations that are coming out of this knowledge and the societal values. There has to be a convergence of all the three aspects. Globally, prosperity has to be uniform. All countries must prosper”, he added.

The event was attended by speakers across government, industries, venture capitalists and incubation ecosystems. Many associated with start-ups; pharma & IT firms were part of the special occasion which explored "Strategies for Sustainable Growth of Deep-Tech Startups" with long gestation periods.

Professor Kumar said, “People are focussing on careers rather than work-life balance. So many pressures are reasons for this and in turn we have become too competitive. Many people are coming out of the profession even when they are active and healthy. We need to seriously look at these issues and find solutions”.

Dwelling on the other challenge being faced---gender fairness---he said, "We must ensure a women-led development in the country, specially in S & T, social sciences, administration. There should be more women who should be treated well and on equal terms with men at work place”.

He observed, “materials in nature must be protected. For example, in making a chip used in mobile phones, we need around 70 rare earth materials. Even if one material is short will create problems. The amount of energy used years ago was very small compared to the present where it has multiplied thousands of times. When our lives have become too stressful, self-centred and too many challenges to face, how do we produce this energy that is required for all these needs”. “We need to think of helping our farmers in increasing output which will help the country in food security”,

Professor Kumar touched upon lifestyle illnesses being faced by youth and stressed that corrective measures be adopted in one's daily life. Change in lifestyle and stress management is necessary to lead a healthy life and build a society that is cooperative with each other. He said “we must ensure inclusive development, reduce inequalities in society and come out with solutions to tackle climate change. Our ultimate goal should be to realise sustainable wellbeing of humans”.

Professor B J Rao, UoH vice-chancellor, welcomed. Dr Anil Kondreddy, chief operating officer, ASPIRE Bio-NEST, briefed about its activities.

There were insightful talks on AI, biotherapeutics; a panel discussion on securing investments for long-gestation startups.