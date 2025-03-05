Techie dies by suicide

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old software employee died by suicide in her house in Raidurgam on Monday, allegedly due to the dowry harassment from her husband.

The woman, identified as Devika, from Vikarabad district had completed her MBA and was working for a software firm in Hitech City. She fell in love with one Satish who studied at IIT Kharagpur and is currently working in a software company.

According to the police, the duo got married in August in Goa and moved into an apartment in Raidurgam. However, the couple has reportedly been having frequent fights over trivial matters for the past few months.

After one such argument, Devika hanged herself from the ceiling fan in the bedroom when her husband was sleeping in the hall. She was found dead by him later.