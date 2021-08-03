Techie ends life over work pressure in Hyderabad

A software engineer who has been working for TCS for the last few years has ended life reportedly due to the excessive work load. He was found hanging at his residence in Chandanagar.



The victim, Anil Kumar (34) is a native of Kosuru village of Sattenapalli in Guntur district. He was residing in Kailash Nagar NDR Apartments in Chandanagar with his wife, Jyothi and four-year-old daughter Malika. It is learned the Anil has been fed up from phone calls from the office and has been given excessive work.



On Monday, Anil and his wife decided to go school for their daughter admission. While leaving the house, Anil got a phone call from his team leader who accorded work to him. The victim asked his wife to go with his daughter alone.



When Jyothi returned home, Anil was found hanging from the ceiling fan. Based on the complaint lodged by Jyothi, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. The body was sent to a hospital for autopsy.