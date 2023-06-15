Telangana adds more feathers in its cap, wins 5 Green Apple awards

♦ MozZamJahi Market: Heritage category - for excellent restoration and reuse

♦ Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge : Bridge category - for the unique design

♦ Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat Building: In the aesthetically designed office/workspace building category

♦ Integrated Command Control Centre: In the unique office category

♦ Yadagirigutta Temple: Excellent religious structures category

Hyderabad: The Telangana State bagged five ‘Green Apple Awards’ in the ‘International Beautiful Buildings Green Apple Awards’ under Urban and Real Estate Sector category, from London-based independent non-profit ‘The Green Organization’.

The buildings from Telangana that have been awarded by The Green Organization include, MozZamJahi Market (in the heritage category – for excellent restoration and reuse), Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge (in the bridge category for the unique design) and Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat Building (in the aesthetically designed office/workspace building category), Integrated Command Control Centre of the State Police (in the unique office category ) and Yadagirigutta Temple (in the excellent religious structures category).

The Green Organization, established in 1994 in London, is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to recognizing, rewarding, and promoting environmental best practice around the world. It is for the very first time that any building/structures from India are being awarded the prestigious Green Apple awards and Telangana gets the honour of receiving all five awards.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on June 16 at London. MA&UD Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar has been deputed by the State Government to receive these awards on behalf of Telangana government.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed his happiness on the State getting five awards in five different categories and more so because it’s the first time that these awards are being received by Indian Buildings. This reaffirms the futuristic planning in building designs and architecture and will act as a great impetus in the real estate sector in Hyderabad and Telangana.

The Government of Telangana has again enlisted its projects and policies to be evaluated for global recognition. The World Green City Awards (2022), the Tree City of the World Award (2021), and the Living & Inclusion Award – Smart City Expo World Congress (2021) stand testimony to the global recognition being bestowed on the State’s achievements.