Telangana: Air Pollution falls drastically in Hyderabad amid lockdown

Lockdown has resulted in a lot of good results for the environment. Air quality in particular zones has improved significantly. People in cities and towns are breathing fresh air. Environmentalists say clean air is good for those who are suffering from respiratory problems. Pollution has been significantly reduced due to the ongoing lockdown in Telangana. Many cities have come into the green zone. Even though the pollution levels increased after last year's lockdown, now people are able to breathe fresh air as pollution with the second phase of lockdown. Pollution levels decreased by another 20 percent in the second week compared to the first week of May. PCB officials said that the air pollution intensity in the city had been significantly fallen down with the tight enforcement of lockdown.

Pollution intensity has also been significantly reduced in industrial areas like never before. Pollution levels in Pasamailaram and Bollaram areas are also below normal. However, due to the constant vehicular traffic in the metropolis, noise pollution is also high along with air pollution. As the air quality improves with the lockdown, those with respiratory problems are able to breathe comfortably. Experts say that this lockdown has not only controlled Covid-19 but also reduced air pollution.