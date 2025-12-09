Telangana charts roadmap for a smart, green transport future

Bharat Future City: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday said the state government is developing a transport ecosystem that is safe, smart, digital, transparent and fully aligned with sustainability goals, backed by modernised infrastructure, advanced technologies and strong governance reforms.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the Global Summit, the minister said Telangana has rolled out one of the most generous EV incentive policies in India to accelerate electric mobility. “Our Vehicle Scrappage Policy offers waiver of Green Tax, waiver of pending penalties and tax concessions for purchasing new vehicles after scrapping old ones,” he noted.

Prabhakar said the government is setting up 37 Automated Testing Stations (ATS)—one in each district and four in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region. Administrative sanction of Rs 296 crore has been issued, with Phase-I covering 15 stations now under tendering. The ATS network will ensure scientific fitness testing, emission compliance, reduced manual intervention and improved road safety, he added. He said all Government Departments and State Corporations have been advised to procure or hire at least 25% EVs annually, signalling a strong market push for electric mobility.

Looking ahead to 2047, he said the roadmap includes large-scale EV charging infrastructure, battery recycling systems, driver upskilling, clean public transport with electric buses and autos, AI-based enforcement, emission monitoring, and integration of climate, transport and urban planning.

“Green mobility is not a slogan—it is our collective responsibility and a major economic opportunity,” he said, adding that Telangana aims to lead India in clean mobility through progressive policy, digital governance, innovation and citizen participation.