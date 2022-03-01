Telangana: Clear traffic challans first to get work done at RTA offices

Hyderabad: Motorists will have to clear their traffic challans first to get their work done at RTA offices in the State. The government has asked officials to ensure motorists clear their challans first.

According to officials, the decision comes in the wake of motorists not clearing traffic challans which have been pending for years. According to a senior official, it has come to notice of RTA offices that motorists who are purchasing second-hand vehicles are not transferring the vehicle registration in their names and are involved in traffic violations. The challans pertaining to traffic violations are received by sellers leading to problems for them.

Along with transfer of ownership, motorists come for hypothecation transfer of their vehicle in case of completion of loan on vehicles, during fitness tests and others. The RTA offices have included a separate column on the pending challans. The transactions would complete only if there are no pending traffic challans. The RTA offices would be starting from March 2.

The official said the State government has provided facility of rebate in challans. Motorists can use it and ensure they clear their dues before coming for a transaction in RTA offices.

The Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union general secretary M Dayanand described this as a welcome move by authorities. Many vehicle owners who sold their vehicles were suffering because of buyers not transferring their vehicles and were getting challans in thousands of rupees. He urged the RTA authorities to be strict against such violators.