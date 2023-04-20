Telangana considers new policy for Arogyasri health Scheme

Hyderabad: The State government is considering a new policy for the Arogyasri health scheme during this financial year. The Health Minister has called for a comprehensive meeting with employee and teacher unions to review the cashless medical services provided under the Arogyasri. The minister has asked officials to submit a report within ten days, regarding the new Arogyasri policy.

During a review meeting held on Wednesday, Harish Rao instructed Arogyasri CEO Visalachi to expedite the process of formulating the new policy. The government aims to make Arogyasri services more accessible to the public and gain a better understanding of the services provided to patients.

He congratulated the officials for the approval of six out of nine new medical colleges that are set to be established in the district. He expressed his satisfaction that the government is making significant progress towards achieving Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's vision of a healthier Telangana. The remaining three medical colleges are in the final stages of approval, and Harish Rao has instructed officials to provide timely updates.

As the government continues to prioritize healthcare in Telangana, the review of Arogyasri services and the establishment of new medical colleges are crucial steps towards improving the overall health and well-being of the State's residents.