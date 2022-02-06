Telangana: Covid cases on decline in State

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 cases are gradually declining in the State, according to the State Public Health department. The positivity rate decreased to 3.51 per cent and number of Covid cases has also come down from 4,000 to 2,000 cases during the past one week.

According to Director of Public Health, Dr G Srinivasa Rao, the positivity rate has been on decline as well as the Covid cases since the last week of January. As of January 25, there were 4,559 cases, with a positivity rate of 4.01 per cent. On the 31st of the same month, there were 2,861 cases. The positivity rate reduced to 3.51 per cent.

The number of cases and the rate of positivity has been steadily declining in the State. From January 1 to 31, 24.11 lakh people in the State underwent Covid tests, of which 82,013 tested positive. From January 19 to 31, the state conducted an average of 1,00,734 corona tests per day.

According to the health officials, the Nirmal district had the highest positivity rate with an average positivity rate of 8.88 per cent, followed by Kamareddy district 8.32 per cent, Nizamabad 7.61 per cent, Yadadri 7.25 per cent, Janagam 6.83 per cent, Sangareddy 6.27 per cent, Vikarabad 6.15 per cent, Medak 5.78 per cent and Mahabubnagar 5.79 per cent. The lowest positivity rate of 1.45 per cent was recorded in Gadwal district and 1.75 per cent in Vanaparthi district.

Moreover, the Health department provided home isolation kits to 4.32 lakh people who had symptoms. A total of 99,66,191 (approximately one crore) households were surveyed from January 21 to 31 by the health teams.

About 4,34,982 people had symptoms and 4,32,518 were provided with medical kits.

The survey was started in 11 districts of the State. Other districts will also be covered soon. Meanwhile, 60,632 beds have been allotted for Covid in the State, 94.69 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated against the virus. Occupancy in the ICU and oxygen beds has been steadily decreased as only 6 per cent of the beds are occupied.

However, Head of Indian Council of Medical Research's Epidemiological Department Samiran Panda believes that Covid will become endemic by March 11. The disease will occur regularly in certain areas according to established patterns, as opposed to the unpredictable waves that a pandemic creates.