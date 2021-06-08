Telangana: Cybercrimes sees a spike amid lockdown

Residents of Hyderabad are increasingly falling prey to cybercriminals. They are believing the offers doled out by cybercriminals and are losing their hard-earned money. Cybercriminals are looting the money from the accounts of innocent people through emails, Facebook friend requests, and WhatsApp messages.

Cybercriminals are increasingly using smartphones as new weapons of exploitation as the city's Internet development continues. They are getting updated frequently and are also changing their versions of crimes. In the past, they used to call the people to known the bank KYC and PAYTM KYC, but now they are sending messages directly to the mobiles in the name of 'Mobile KYC'. They encourage customers to complete a form that is provided in the messages and contains all of the personal and banking information sections. Then they ask for the OTP and promise that the money would be refunded as quickly as possible. But instead of receiving the money, it gets debited from the bank accounts.

Cybercriminals are committing scams by cashing in on the needs of the people during the Corona crisis. Oxygen concentrators, vaccinations, and black fungus injections are some of the scams that are going on. In recent times, 12 such cases have been registered in the Hyderabad Cyber Crime department. Educated people are also easily falling into the trap of these cybercriminals. Statistics show that more cybercrimes have taken place this time when compared to last year. According to IT experts, Hyderabad has more victims compared to rural and urban areas. Hyderabad's cybercrime police are asking residents to be cautious and never give out their OTP to anyone.