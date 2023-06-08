Telangana decennial celebrations: KCR turned the face of the ponds in ten years, says KTR

Recalling the troubles faced by the Telangana people in the united Andhra Pradesh regarding water scarcity, Telangana State Municipal and Urban Development Minister K Taraka Ramarao on Thursday on the occasion of Cheruvu Pandaga as part of decennial celebrations of Telangana formation day lauded the efforts of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao turning the face of ponds by bringing the lost glory.

He credited KCR for providing water to the people thus avoiding the drought by implementing Mission Kakatiya and Kaleswaram projects.

The Minister said that the Chief Minister took the initiative to bring the lost glory of Golusu cherubs in the last ten years. Stating that the Mission Kakatiya scheme was appreciated by the Water Man of India, KTR said that KCR has brought life to the ponds and added that the Mission Kakatiya scheme has become the inspiration for the country likewise Amrit Sarovar.

On the occasion of the Telangana Decade Celebrations, Minister KTR congratulated everyone who worked hard in this Mahayagna on the occasion of Telangana Decade Celebrations.

KTR further said that one scheme has given many results such as an increase in water storage capacity and underground water levels. He said that the castes who depended on the ponds got their glory and opined that there is no shortage of water for animals and dairy cattle.

The minister revealed that the state government is filling the ponds with water from the ambitious project Kaleshwaram.