Telangana education department takes U-turn on telecasting Chandrayaan-3 in schools

Hyderabad: The Telangana Education Department has taken back the decision to telecast the Chandrayaan-3 landing live on the moon. It was announced on Tuesday evening that there will be no change in the working hours of the schools. Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram will touch down on the moon at 6.04 pm on Wednesday.



ISRO will telecast it live. The Education Department has decided to show this amazing moment to the students through live broadcast and has ordered the authorities to make arrangements for the same.

However, the decision was reversed as there was a huge difference between the time Vikram landed on moon and the time the schools. Schools usually end at 4.30 pm.

In this context, it has been announced that it is not appropriate to keep the students in schools till 6.30 pm, as this will cause difficulties in the transportation of students coming from faraway places and has withdrawn the order issued earlier. It said that Chandrayaan-3 landing can be shown on Thursday afternoon through YouTube.