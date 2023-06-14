Telangana emerges as healthcare model with revolutionary initiatives

Hyderabad: Telangana State has experienced a remarkable healthcare revolution over the past nine years, positioning itself as an exemplary model for the country. The State government’s various initiatives and programmes have significantly strengthened the healthcare sector, improving public health and medical services.

Budgetary Boost

The budget for the Health department has seen a substantial increase, growing two and a half times from Rs 4,932 Crore in 2015-16 to Rs 12,364 Crore in 2023-24. Telangana leads the nation in per capita medical budget allocation.

Medical Education

The State has witnessed the establishment of 21 new medical colleges, a record-breaking achievement. With a capacity to admit 8,340 students, Telangana ranks highest in the country in terms of medical education. The introduction of super specialty hospitals in Hyderabad and the upcoming facility in Warangal health city further enhances specialised medical services.

Successful Maternal and Childcare

The KCR Kit scheme has been a resounding success. Pregnant women receive financial assistance of Rs 12,000 (for a boy) or Rs. 13,000 (for a girl), along with a kit worth Rs. 2,000. This initiative has significantly reduced maternal mortality rates, leading to a rise in government hospital deliveries from 30 percent to 70 percent.

Comprehensive Disease Screening



Extensive screening activities for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) have been conducted to detect ailments at an early stage. Diagnosed patients receive free drug kits, and dedicated clinics for cancer screening have been established. A specialized program ensures the uninterrupted functioning of medical equipment in government hospitals, monitoring their performance and facilitating prompt repairs.

Technological Advancements

Primary health centres (PHCs) are equipped with CCTV cameras to enhance service quality and monitor performance. Telemedicine consultation services are also available for patients, ensuring accessible healthcare. The number of dialysis centres has significantly increased, from 3 to 102, offering free dialysis services along with financial support through pensions and free bus passes.