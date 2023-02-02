Telangana: Fire breaks out in a warehouse in Hyderabad

A fire broke out in a warehouse near VST in Chikkadapally of Hyderabad on Thursday morning. As there was decoration material used for auspicious works, the fire is spreading fast. Due to this, the entire area was covered with thick smoke. Firefighters reached the spot immediately and trying to bring the fire under control with the help of four fire engines.

Meanwhile, as there are small bastis in the vicinity of this warehouse, the locals are expressing concern. It seems that the fire started due to the shot circuit and is estimated that there has been a huge loss of property in this fire accident.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.