Telangana forging ahead in rural Development: Errabelli

Hyderabad: The State has created new gram panchayats for administrative convenience, Minister for Panchayatraj Errabelli Dayakar Rao has said.

Speaking after laying foundation for panchayat building at Venkateswarapalli village near Rayaparthi, along with district collector Gopi, he said on Sunday that the State was in the forefront in the development of rural areas.

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is allocating special development funds for gram panchayats; he is striving for development of all sectors and all communities".

Errabelli said giving prominence to agriculture, the government "is providing irrigation water, free power and also ensuring remunerative prices for farm produce; and the credit for this goes to KCR".

He directed officials to develop green belt around the 'vaikunta dhaman' in the village.