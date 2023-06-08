Telangana Formation Day Celebrations at CPO 

Live
Open House Bharosa Visit and Community Engagement
On the occasion of 10 year celebrations of Telangana Formation, Women and Children Safety Wing of Cyberabad Police held an Open House Session of Bharosa, SHE Team and Anti Human Trafficking Unit. A group of 110 college girls from Krishna Murthy IAS Academy Shamshabad, JNTU Kukatpally and Vijetha Degree College Madinaguda participated in it and visited bharosa centre, Gachibowli.
They were made aware of victim friendly procedures at bharosa centre, about the functioning of SHE teams and child rescue operations- SMILE and MUSKAN. They were also made aware of offences against women, other aspects of women safety and were encouraged to approach police whenever needed.
Short movies on women safety and Telangana State Police were also screened for the girl students.
Continuous community engagement helps spreading awareness and empowers citizens into enlightened citizenry. Cyberabad police is striving for a safer, secured and empowered womanhood.