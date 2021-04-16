Telangana Government finalises reservations for poll-bound ULBs

Hyderabad : The State government on Thursday finalised the reservations of wards and also the chairperson's posts for several poll-bound municipalities.

According to the authorities, the Jadcherla Municipality chairperson would be a BC woman, Nakrekal Municipality would have a BC general candidate as chairperson and Kothur would have a general woman as chairperson. The authorities finalised the reservations of chairperson as per draw of lots in front of the political parties.

Apart from the chairpersons, the authorities also finalised the reservations for wards in Warangal and Khammam Municipal Corporations and Siddipet municipality.

The following are the reservations in Khammam. Reserved for ST General (ward 1 and 8), for ST Women (32), for SC Women (22, 42,59), SC General (40, 43, 52, 60), BC Women (28, 29, 30, 33, 34, 38, 46, 47, 48, 57), BC General (2, 7, 14, 16, 19, 24, 25, 31, 44, 51) and General (3, 4, 6, 13, 23, 26, 27, 35, 36, 39, 41, 45, 49, 50).

In Siddipet Municipality, the number of wards has been increased from 34 to 43 keeping in view the increased population. General (ward number 1, 3, 5, 6, 22, 23, 25, 27, 38, 39, 41), General Women (7, 8, 21, 34, 35, 36, 42), SC General (2, 19), SC Women (37), OC General Women (4), BC General (9, 16, 20, 24 28, 29, 31, 32, 40), BC Women (10, 11, 12, 13, 30, 33, 43), BC General Women (14, 15, 17, 18) and ST General (26).

The reservation of wards in Warangal Corporation are- for ST Women (65), ST General (2), SC Women (1, 3, 14, 43, 46), for SC General (15, 17, 18, 37, 47, 53), BC Women (9, 16, 23, 25, 32, 33, 36, 38, 42, 54), BC General (6, 10, 12, 20, 21, 26, 34, 39, 40, 41), General Women (8, 11, 19, 24, 28, 29, 30, 44, 48, 49, 50, 55, 57, 58, 59, 63).