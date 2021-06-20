Telangana Government gets bouquets, brickbats for total unlock decision

Hyderabad: The Telangana government's decision to unlock completely has drawn mixed reactions from people. While a few appreciated the decision, many opposed calling it a hasty one. The State cabinet on Saturday announced the lifting of lockdown curbs completely from Sunday. Sharing their views on social media, a Facebook user Omung Jain called it a very bad decision and said it would be big invitation to the third wave of the pandemic. Another user, Mohammed Abdul Aleem, also echoed a similar view. "There should have been at least a night curfew from 8 pm to 5 am the next day," he opined. Venkateshwaran Swamy, a social media user, said, "Looks like there was pressure from traders to lift the lockdown. Not a good thing. It should have been closed till the end of this month. Learn from Odisha."

Even the government's decision to open schools from July 1 has also drew flak from the citizens. Sonia Mond questioned the decision stating, "How can the schools be opened? I really don't understand this because kids are still not vaccinated and with the government orders, the schools will pressurise the kids to get back to school.". Another social media user, Rekha Rao, said, "Seven hours in a mask in school? Low oxygen levels obviously… new issues will crop up." Another user Ali Asgar too expressed a similar view and urged the Municipal Administration Minister, KT Rama Rao, to reconsider the decision.

However, there were a few who welcomed the government's decision. One Bhaswathi Nelutla, a native of Warangal, questioned as for how many days the hunger should continue. "I think whoever needs a lockdown might be with a filled stomach, but many more are there who want to get back to work. People are ready to go on trips and parties, but not ready to go to schools and workplaces. It is very easy to comment and hard to follow," she said.