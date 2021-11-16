Telangana Government, GHMC lay focus on development of Hyderabad roads

Hyderabad: The State government and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are focusing on development of roads in the city, following an increase in vehicular movement, and to provide better transportation facilities to commuters.

Around 9,013 km roads are under the maintenance of the GHMC. Among them 2,846 km are black top (BT) roads, 6,167 km cement roads and 526 km four-lane roads. The major BT roads of 706.49 km are being developed at a cost of Rs 1,839 crore under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP). Mostly they will be three-lane. The agency will widen the roads to facilitate better transportation.

The road development work will be taken up in seven packages at 401 stretches in the city in a span of five years. The agency will also be responsible for the maintenance of footpaths, central dividers, line marking on roads, greenery, road repairs. Till date around 468.63 km BT roads were laid spending Rs 557.43 crore. The rest work is progressing. As many as 15,458 potholes were filled in the city following public complaints.