Telangana Government offers aid balm for flood victims in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday issued guidelines for distribution of compensation to rain-affected families in the city.

It may be recalled that the government had taken a decision to provide a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the families whose houses were damaged totally and Rs 50,000 to those for partially damaged and Rs 10,000 as interim relief for loss of clothing, utensils, food items and household goods and loss or damage of articles, equipment.

As per the guidelines issued, the GHMC Commissioner would constitute locality wise three-member inter-departmental team consisting of special officer, GHMC official and Revenue official/other department officials. The enumeration for distributing such relief amount should cover all the inundated houses without any omission and all other such localities including slums and other such areas which are severely impacted by rains.

In addition to areas which were inundated, there are localities/houses which were impacted by heavy rains and extensive damages. While enumerating, special care should be taken to ensure that individual group of houses which belong to poor in slums, areas belonging to vulnerable sections and other such deserving sections, who are severely impacted due to rains, are covered. The distribution of relief amount should be done at the doorstep of the affected families and should be done through an app, which would capture the geological coordinates, details of affected families.

The GHMC has been asked to ensure that there was no duplication in distribution and that each family gets the relief only once. The acknowledgement receipt of relief should be obtained from the concerned head of the family and should be counter signed by the three officers. In the other adjoining ULBs round GHMC, the district collector in consultation with the local municipal commissioners should constitute a three-member team in the same way as above.