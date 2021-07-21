Telangana government raises Singareni workers retirement age to 61

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday fulfilled the promise of enhancing the retirement age of the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd ( SCCL) workers.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao increased the Singareni workers' superannuation age to 61 years. The decision will benefit 43,899 workers. He also approved setting up Singareni medical college in the Ramagundam Assembly constituency. Orders in this regard will be issued soon.

The CM directed SCCL chairman and managing director N Sridhar to announce the date of implementation at the board meeting on July 26.

The decision on the raising the SCCL workers was taken following the request of the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) and MLAs from the coal belt area.