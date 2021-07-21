Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Telangana government raises Singareni workers retirement age to 61

Singareni workers
x

 Singareni workers 

Highlights

The State government on Tuesday fulfilled the promise of enhancing the retirement age of the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd ( SCCL) workers.

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday fulfilled the promise of enhancing the retirement age of the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd ( SCCL) workers.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao increased the Singareni workers' superannuation age to 61 years. The decision will benefit 43,899 workers. He also approved setting up Singareni medical college in the Ramagundam Assembly constituency. Orders in this regard will be issued soon.

The CM directed SCCL chairman and managing director N Sridhar to announce the date of implementation at the board meeting on July 26.

The decision on the raising the SCCL workers was taken following the request of the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) and MLAs from the coal belt area.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X