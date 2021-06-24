Telangana Government receives 350 complaints against 170 private hospitals

Hyderabad: The State government has received 350 complaints against 170 private hospitals. This was revealed by Director of Public Health Dr Srinivas Rao in the Telangana High Court.

In his report Dr Rao told the HC that the government had settled 30 complaints and forced the managements of various hospitals to pay back Rs 72.2 lakh to Covid victims, who paid excess amounts. He said the government was taking steps to do justice to the Covid victims. Rao said the department was holding 1.17 lakh Covid tests in the State on an average, adding that the Covid positivity rate in the State had come down by one per cent.

Dr Rao stated that the vaccination process was going on actively. Two doses of vaccine were given to 28.76 lakh people. As many as 68.64 people had taken the first dose so far. About 1.94 crore people were yet to take the vaccine.

Commenting on the vaccines to be received from the Centre, he said10.76 lakh doses were expected by June 29. The department had completed vaccination process in 23.11 lakh doses so far. As many as 6,874 students were going abroad for studies had also completed the vaccination process.

He said the department was taking steps to face the third wave of the virus. Of the total 27,141 beds in government hospitals, 10,224 were provided oxygen facility. Steps were afoot to equip the remaining 16,914 beds with O2.

Dr Rao told the court that the department had readied 6,000 beds in Niloufer and other hospitals for children. It had constituted a committee with paediatricians in order to take their opinion on children's health.