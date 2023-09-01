Telangana Government releases schedule for Teacher transfers

Obeying the High Court orders, the Telangana government has released schedule for promotion and tranfer of the teachers working in government schools. Teaching staff has been requested to apply for tranfer online from August 3 and the official process will also begin on the same day.

State Education department released the orders for teachers. The order said that " Teachers who want to be promoted and transferred should apply online between August 3 and 5".

The copies of online application should be submitted to DEO on August 6 and 7.

Names of those who have applied will be displayed on August 8 and 9.Objections will be received between August 10 and August 11.

Seniority list will be displayed on August 12 and 13 and Edito facility for options will be given on August 14.

Head Master transfer process will begin on online on September 15. The vacancies of Head Masters will be displayed on August 16. The promotion of School Assistants to Head Masters will be done between August 17 and 19. Vacant School Assistant posts will be displayed on August 20 and 21. Selection of web options will be done on on August 21 and edit option will be on August 22. On August 23 and 24 , school assistant transfers will take place.

Accordingly, 24 School Assistant vacancies will be announced. Secondary Grade Teachers will be promoted as School Assistants between August 26 and 28. SGT vacancies will be displayed between August 29 and 30.

Edit options will be available on October 2. Transfers of SGT, Linguists teachers and PET ( Physical Education Trainer) will be done on October 3. Appeal facility will be provided from October 5 to 19, officials said.