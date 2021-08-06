Telangana Government says no to GRMB meeting on August 9

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has informed the GRMB ( Godavari River Management Board ) that the officials would not attend the emergency Board meeting convened on August 9 to discuss the implementation of the gazette notification, issued by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, on the management of the projects and utilisation of water from river Godavari.

In a letter to the GRMB Chairman, State Engineer-in Chief C Muralidhar said that the state representatives are preoccupied with attending the court cases at Supreme Court and also before National Green Tribunal on the same day of the board meeting.

It may be mentioned here that Telangana already boycotted the recently held first joint coordination committee meeting of the GRMB and KRMB for not accepting the demand to hold full board meetings first.

Muralidhar requested the board chairman to consult the Telangana Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation ) Rajat Kumar and fix the next date to hold the meeting.