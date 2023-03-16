Telangana government sets April 5 as the deadline for completion of Ambedkar statue

Hyderabad: The State government has set April 5 as the deadline for the completion of the 125-foot bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, which is being constructed adjacent to Hussain Sagar.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Minister for Social Welfare Koppula Eshwar inspected the ongoing works here on Wednesday and directed the officials to complete the works within a stipulated period.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that since the State government has decided to unveil the statue on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of DrBR Ambedkar, the works should be completed by April 5.

The action plan should be prepared for the speedy execution of the statue, landscape area, rock gardens, plantation, designed sandstone polls and main entrance clouding works, granite flooring, and others, should be completed in a stipulated period, said Koppula Eshwar.