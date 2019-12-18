Telangana Govt doing nothing to rein in essential prices: TDP

Domalguda: TDP official spokesperson Aravind Kumar Goud condemned hike in bus charges, prices of milk and other essential items. He was speaking at a meeting held with TDP leaders at city party office here on Tuesday to discuss the measures to be taken to strengthen the party in view of forthcoming municipal elections. The meeting was presided over by TDP city convener P Saibaba.

Speaking on the occasion, Aravind Kumar Goud alleged that the CM KCR had forgotten the promises he made during previous elections. While referring the state as rich state, the CM had destroyed the economy of the state with his wasteful expenses, he said. Aravind urged party cadre to explain people on anti-people policies of TRS rule and KCR's wasteful expenditure during the election campaign for forthcoming municipal elections.

Among TDP leaders who attended the meeting include Nallela Kishore, Ravindrachari, Balraj Goud, Srinivas Naidu, Muppidi Madhukar, Raja Choudhari, Srinivas, Ashok, MK Bose, Vijayasri, Annapurna, Sudhakar Reddy, Balaswamy and others.