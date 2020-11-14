Telangana govt. hikes GHMC sanitation workers salaries

Telangana government on Friday announced that it has hiked the salaries of GHMC sanitation workers by Rs 3000 as a Diwali gift, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao during a press conference.

The minister lauded the services of sanitation staff during the pandemic and said that the intensity of the virus is less in Hyderabad compared to the cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai in terms of cleanliness. Thanks to the GHMC sanitation staff for keeping the city clean which reduced the spread of the virus, the minister said.

The government hiked the salaries of the staff soon after the formation of the state in 2014. "The workers used to get Rs 8,500 until then. It was when the Chief Minister recognized their services and hiked their salaries by Rs 3,000 in 2015. However, this year, the government decided to hike Rs 3,000 to the sanitation workers totalling their salary to Rs 17,500," the minister said.