Telangana Govt to allot 2-BHK houses for poor residing on Musi riverbank

Hyderabad: In a significant move, the Telangana government on Thursday announced to rehabilitate the poor residing at Musi River in adverse conditions in the double bedroom houses and has also earmarked 10,000 such houses for this purpose.

The individuals, who endured adverse living conditions, are set to be relocated to areas equipped with essential amenities. This will also free the river of encroachments. Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao had a meeting with the MLAs on Thursday.

MLAs from Hyderabad placed a unanimous request before the State government to address the existing challenges and irregularities along the Musi River. Their primary emphasis was on freeing Musi of unauthorised settlements and allotment of the state-built homes to the deserving populace. The proposed removal of obstructions from the Musi River was a strategic initiative, which lays ground for the upcoming Musi Project. The project is currently in its preliminary planning stage.

Thanking the Chief Minister, the MLAs said that the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) succeeded in preventing floods. The MLAs said that the regions that had a history of facing floods did not experience the problem this monsoon. On the occasion, they expressed support to the State government’s plans to strengthen Musi river and SNDP. Towards this end, they requested the State government to provide 10,000 double-bedroom houses to the poor people living in distressing conditions alongside Musi and take measures to free the river of encroachments.

The MA&UD Minister appreciated the MLAs for coming up with the proposal which aligns with the State government’s vision to prevent floods in Hyderabad. He said that the State government would shift the poor people residing alongside the river, who were already identified, to a safer place and allot them double-bedroom houses. The Minister said that this will provide significant relief to the poor who are forced to live near the river because of poverty. Also, this addresses the existing blockages, in the form of unauthorised constructions, in taking up plans to prevent flooding of Musi river and other plans. The risk of flooding in areas alongside the river too would come down. He said that this paves way for works related to the Musi project. He said that the State government already completed the preliminary plans regarding the Musi project.

Minister KTR said that works related to SNDP Phase-II will be sanctioned soon. The distribution of double-bedroom houses will commence in the forthcoming week and the program would be conducted at places where the houses were located.