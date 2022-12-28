Telangana Govt urged to increase fund under subsidy loan scheme for minorities

Hyderabad: Telangana government's recently announced Bank Linkage Loan Subsidy Scheme, meant for the benefit of poor families belonging to minority communities has raised people's hackles as they blame that the funds being allocated under the scheme is nothing more than a drop in the ocean.

Unhappy with the way the Telangana government has introduced the scheme with a meagre fund allocation, the All Minorities Congress Delegation has initiated to make representations to concerned authorities seeking an increased budget allocation for the same.

The delegation, led by senior Congress leader Osman Mohammed Khan, on Tuesday called-on Minister for Minorities Welfare Koppula Eshwar and urged him to prevail over the government for a premature increase in the budget allocation as the funds earmarked for implementation of the scheme is insufficient enough to do justice with the all the eligible candidates from poor families.

Osman Khan explained that during the year 2015-2016, a fund to the tune of Rs 200 crore had been released to implement schemes aimed at benefiting the poor families of minority communities, which included Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis and Jains. "However, no funds were released during the last six years, that translates into an overdue of Rs 1200 crore minority budget on the part of the Telangana government," he said.

Seeking a substantial increase in the budget allocation, he said that the government has fixed a target of 12,000 applicants under the scheme for which mere Rs 120 crore has been allocated. However, over 50,000 applications have been filed so far to avail the scheme that requires a fund allocation of Rs 1200 crore to benefit at least one lakh people belonging to minority communities.

Earlier, the delegation had met Telangana State Minority Finance Corporation (TSMFC) chairman Imtiaz Ishaq and demanded him to prevail upon the government for an early fund release of at least Rs 1200 crore to facilitate all the poor families of minority communities under the scheme.

Osman Khan said that the scheme has been re-launched after six long years with the proposed elections in the State in mind. He warned stating that State-wide demonstrations and a siege of Wakf Board will be planned if the Telangana government fails to release sufficient funds for the implementation of the subsidy loan scheme.