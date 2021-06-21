Telangana has become 'Annapoorna' because of KCR: Minister S Niranjan Reddy

Adarshnagar: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy stated on Sunday that as a result of the 'Rythu Bandhu' and other programmes, the area under cultivation has registered a steep increase in the State. "The State has become 'Annapoorna' (rice bowl) of the country".

Reddy told the media that the godown capacity, which was only four lakh metric tonnes at the time of State formation, has now increased to 29.26 lakh m tonnes.

"Apart from godowns, paddy is being stored at 'Ruthu Vedikalu', mills and other available places. This achievement is possible only because of the importance given to agriculture by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said.

The Minister stated that the Opposition leaders who are flaying the government on the issue of paddy procurement should first think as to how the production has gone up so high. He pointed out that while 24.29 lakh m tonnes of paddy was purchased during 2014-15 (two seasons), in 2021, 90.04 m tonnes was purchased during one season only. "It is a rare record."

Reddy said under the 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme on the fifth day on Sunday, Rs. 1,050.10 crore was credited to the accounts of 4.9 lakh farmers for 102.92 acres.