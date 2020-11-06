Telangana HC to hear plea filed against 'Disha Encounter' release

Telangana High Court on Thursday will be hearing a petition filed against the release 'Disha Encounter' movie directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The petition was filed by Disha father Sridhar Reddy.

Reddy said that the movie trailer had received abusive comments from the audience and appealed to the court to stop the release of Disha Encounter. Sridhar Reddy also approached Hyderabad cybercrime police to remove comments on the teaser. Sridhar Reddy alleged that the movie was made without seeking their consent.

He said that the moviemaker is diminishing the honour of the family to make money and asked the government to remove the trailer.

Earlier, family members of accused in Disha case had also urged the supreme judicial commission to stop the movie release.

'Disha Encounter' is slated for release on November 26. The movie trailer garnered 3.9 million views since its launch on September 26.