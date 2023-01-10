Telangana High Court asks Somesh Kumar to move to Andhra Pradesh cadre

Hyderabad: Setback for Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar after the Telangana High Court on Tuesday pronounced the verdict directing him to move to the Andhra Pradesh cadre.



After hearing the DoPT petition, the Telangana High Court ordered Somesh Kumar to move to the AP Cadre and the bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan stayed the execution of the verdict for three weeks at the request of the Chief Secretary.

The Court on Tuesday quashed the CAT orders. It is to mention here that after the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation, the Centre allotted CS Somesh Kumar to Andhra Pradesh. After receiving CAT orders, CS Somesh Kumar continued to stay in Telangana. Then the Centre approached the High Court in 2017 requesting to quash the CAT orders.