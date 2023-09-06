Live
Telangana High Court imposes Rs 50,000 cost on Bandi for not appearing before advocate commissioner
- Petition challenging election of Gangula
- Hearing in case adjourned to Sept 29
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court single bench comprising Dr Justice Chillakur Sumalatha on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 on Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Karimnagar MP, for not appearing before the advocate commissioner for recording his evidence.
The judge was hearing the petition filed by the MP challenging the election of Minister Gangula Kamalakar (TRS) in 2018.
On July 10 Dr. Sumalatha had appointed K Sailaja, district judge (retired), as the advocate commissioner for recording cross examination of witnesses in election offences from both sides.
Bandi was busy attending Parliament session, official engagements and was out of the country and will be back on September 12. The counsel for the MP took adjournments for non-presence of Bandi before the advocate commissioner on July 10, 21, 31, August 21 and September 5. Justice Sumalatha, while imposing the fine, directed the MP to appear before the advocate commissioner and adjourned the petition to September 29.