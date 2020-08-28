Telangana Home Minister Mohamood Ali felicitates plasma donors

Ranga Reddy: State Home Minister Mohamood Ali felicitated plasma donors at Cyberabad police commissionerate on Thursday.



Mohamood Ali whole heartedly appreciated all the plasma donors who saved the lives of 1,300 plus patients who were critical and in an emergency situation with the help and support of Cyberabad Police. He said that it gives me immense pleasure to say that all of you in the police force are carrying out the right efforts to make State the best place to live in, which is the vision of the Chief Minister of Telangana. "I feel proud to say that the Telangana Police is the number one police across the country," he added. Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, VC Sajjanar said, "At the beginning of the campaign, everyone was hesitant, but now it has become a movement. As many as 761 people have donated plasma till date and saved 1,300 plus lives in critical and emergency condition in Cyberabad."

Our Madhapur Traffic Inspector Srinivas who was first infected with the virus here, after recovering was the first to come forward and donate plasma, he added. Before the plasma donation camp, we first conducted blood donation camp and had collected 5,300 units and donated the same to blood banks across the city, Sajjanar said.

CP further requested the public to come forward and donate plasma and said that society will be grateful to the plasma donors. Sajjanar further appreciated SCSC general secretary Krishna Yedula and Pallav for developing the Covid donors and recipients' link donateplasma.scsc.in

To help Thalassemia patients, Dialysis, Cancer, accident patients, ladies who are in the need of blood on a regular basis, Cyberabad Police has until now collected 5,322 units of blood, Sajjanar informed.