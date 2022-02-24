Telangana: Hyderabad's Numaish Exhibition to resume from February 25

After being halted for a while amid rise in coronavirus cases in the last month, the Numaish exhibition is all set to resume on February 25 at Nampally exhibition grounds in Hyderabad with much fervour. The Nampally Exhibition Society sources said that the 46-day event will run from 4 pm to 10.30 pm on normal days and 11 pm on public holidays.



It is reported that there will be about 1,600 stalls in Numaish. However, visitors are required to abide by the corona rules and they are allowed only with wearing of mask, sanitisation and thermal screening.

Meanwhile, the organisers have set up an amusement park to entertain children and adults and music festival to be held every evening. The organisers said that Numaish specialised with Kashmiri products, along with stalls from central and various states.

On the other hand, Aditya Margam, secretary of the Nampally Exhibition Society spoke to media and said that they have taken utmost care to conduct numaish exhibition and hoped that it will be held it successfully with the cooperation of everyone. The Hyderabad commissionerate has announced traffic diversions in view of exhibition.