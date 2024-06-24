  • Menu
Telangana: Inter Supply results today

Telangana: Inter Supply results today
Highlights

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate will release intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations results on Monday.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate will release intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations results on Monday.

According to Intermediate Board officials, the results of the first and second year intermediate students (under both general and vocational streams) who appeared for intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations in May and June 2024 will be released online at 2 pm. After the declaration of results, the marks secured by the candidates will also be made available on the official websites, https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/ and https://results.cgg.gov.in/.

