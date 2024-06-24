Telangana: Inter Supply results today

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate will release intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations results on Monday.

According to Intermediate Board officials, the results of the first and second year intermediate students (under both general and vocational streams) who appeared for intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations in May and June 2024 will be released online at 2 pm. After the declaration of results, the marks secured by the candidates will also be made available on the official websites, https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/ and https://results.cgg.gov.in/.