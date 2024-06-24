Live
- Carefully examine demands of AP, Bihar on special status
- Ruchi launches e-commerce platform
- 44 IAS officials transferred in Telangana
- Young women face rising cancer risk due to lifestyle choices, experts warn
- Charts indicate indecisiveness
- Kalpana Chaudhari leads with lac bangles business
- ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa edges past West Indies; joins England in semifinals
- Markets may consolidate at higher levels this week
- Anoushka Chauhan advocates for individual style over fashion trends
- 5 Cong leaders expelled for throwing ink at Sarat
Just In
Telangana: Inter Supply results today
Highlights
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate will release intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations results on Monday.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate will release intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations results on Monday.
According to Intermediate Board officials, the results of the first and second year intermediate students (under both general and vocational streams) who appeared for intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations in May and June 2024 will be released online at 2 pm. After the declaration of results, the marks secured by the candidates will also be made available on the official websites, https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/ and https://results.cgg.gov.in/.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS