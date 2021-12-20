Telangana Jagruti stalls opened at Hyderabad Book Fair

Hyderabad: Telangana State Press Academy Chairman Allam Narayana and Sahitya Academy Chairman J Gowrishankar inaugurated the stalls of Telangana Jagruti at the Hyderabad Book Fair on Sunday.

About one lakh persons visit the Hyderabad Book Fair every year, which is on at NTR Stadium. The Telangana Jagruti stalls have been started in numbers 5 and 6. The fair would be open till December 28.

Jagruti vice-president M Varalakshmi, Naveen Achari, Literary wing president Kanchanapally, legal cell convener Tirupati Varma, Jagruti president Anantula Prashanth, Jagruti Skills CEO Abdul Basit were present.