Telangana: KTR suggests diversion of traffic at Tank Bund on Sundays for visitors convenience

Telangana IT minister K Taraka Rama Rao said that traffic restrictions should be imposed on the Tank Bund in Hyderabad on the evening of every Sunday. Minister KTR directed the Commissioner of Police to divert traffic in view of city dwellers facing difficulties to visit Tank Bund.

The minister has suggested the idea after a twitterite has asked KTR through his Twitter handle to restrict traffic movement at Tank Bunds on Sunday evenings. The twitterite writes, "KTR Sir, Why not restrict traffic movement on Sunday evening between 5 to 8 pm on Tank Bund, citizen's can enjoy the beautiful facility provided by your Government. It's chaos now families struggling to cross from left to right it's pedestrian nightmare right now."

He said that the traffic diversion should be imposed from 5pm to 8 pm to make the spot more conducive to enjoying the beauties.




