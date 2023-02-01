Telangana makes strides in SDG targets

Hyderabad: The Telangana state is one among the eight States which have already achieved the SDG (Strategic Development Goals) target to reduce MMR (Maternal Mortality Rate) to less than 70 per lakh live births by 2030.

The Economic Survey 2022-2023 which was tabled by the Union Government in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday read that Kerala (19) was top among the eight states in achieving SDG targets, followed by Maharashtra (33), Telangana (43) Andhra Pradesh (45), Tamil Nadu (54), Jharkhand (56), Gujarat (57), and Karnataka (69). The Telangana State was also one among the four States which were providing safe drinking water to every house hold in the State. The economic survey said that Goa, Gujarat, Telangana & Haryana, and three Union Territories, i.e., Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman Diu and Puducherry have become 'Har Ghar Jal' State/ UT, which means 100 per cent households are having tap water supply.

The report observed Telangana and Kerala have revised the property taxes in their States during the year to support their revenues. Telangana was also one among the four states which registered high inflation in vegetables from April to September 2022, mainly due to a spike in prices of tomatoes owing to crop damage and supply disruption due to the unseasonal heavy rains in the major producing states. The three other states were Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh .Telangana saw the higher retail inflation in the country followed by West Bengal, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, the report said.

The survey report disclosed that Telangana was one among the 12 states which have been categorised as 'Achievers' based on their performance. The achievers scored 90 per cent in its performance.