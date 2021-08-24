Telangana: Managements & teachers elated over resumption

Hyderabad: As school were shut down on March 2020 to combat Covid, finally after 18 months, its good news for students and teachers, as the State government has given the nod to reopen educational institutions from September 1.

The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) and the Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) welcomed the government's decision to resume physical class. Yadagiri Shekhar Rao, president of TRSMA said, "We welcome the decision of the State government of re-opening schools for students, as finally they will get proper education. There was a learning gap and also the shutdown has affected economic conditions of private schools. We will be ensuring complete safety protocols in all private schools and maintain social distancing with mandatory temperature checks."

A member of TSUTF said, "Since March 14, 2020, schools were shut. Everything was online. Students were promoted to upper classes in two academic years without exams. The TSUTF has been urging the government for a long time to start physical classes. However, we request the government to appoint clean workers for sanitation in schools and postpone the rationalisation process to the next academic year."

B Srikanth, correspondent, Little Buds High School said, "This decision will help students to clear doubts and will help to be more focused. In online classes they hardly could understand. Schools will also take precautions to maintain Covid protocols. A safe environment for students would be given."

"Reopening of schools was a much-awaited notification. It will help students to polish their strengths and warm up before exams, especially of higher classes. All Covid arrangements are being taken. We have planned to sanitise schools thrice a day, once in the morning, lunch and in the evening. Also, proper social distancing would be maintained in classrooms," said a staffer of Sagarika High School.