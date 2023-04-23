Telangana missing in EPFO provisional payroll data

Hyderabad: Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) provisional payroll data for February 2023 shows that State-wise payroll figures highlight that the month-on-month growing trend in net member addition is reflected in the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal etc.

The top five states in net member addition are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Delhi. The five states constitute 58.62 per cent of net member addition during the month. Of all the states, Maharashtra is leading by adding 20.90 per cent of net members, followed by the state of Tamil Nadu with 11.92 per cent during the month.

The provisional payroll data released on Thursday shows an added 13.96 lakh net members in February 2023.

The gender-wise analysis of data projects that the enrolment of net female members has been 2.78 lakh during the same period, which is around 19.93 per cent of the net member addition for the month. Of these, 1.89 lakh female members are the new joinees. It is about 25.65 per cent addition of all the new joinees.

In terms of female participation, the net female member addition and new female member addition have registered the highest proportion in the last four months. Indicating a growing trend of women's participation in the organised workforce.

Out of 13.96 lakh members added during the month, around 7.38 lakh new members have come under the ambit of EPFO for the first time. Among the newly joined members, the highest enrolment is registered in the age group of 18-21 years, with 2.17 lakh members, followed by the age group of 22-25 years, with 1.91 lakh members. The age group of 18-25 years constitutes 55.37 per cent of total new members during the month. It indicates that the majority of the members joining the organised sector workforce of the country are first-time job seekers.

The data further pointed out that approximately 10.15 lakh members re-joined EPFO membership which rose by 8.59 per cent compared to last year. These members have switched jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for a final settlement. Thus, extending their social security protection, the EPFO said.