Telangana: Move to reopen schools flayed

Hyderabad: The decision of the State Government to reopen schools from July 1 has come in for sharp criticism from the Opposition parties. They feel that the Government was gambling with public health. BJP and Congress parties demanded the government to reconsider the decision particularly in view of the possible third wave.

While Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka said the government's decision cannot be supported, he reminded the government to keep in mind all the alerts being given by experts on the lurking danger of a third wave. The government should focus on arrangements to meet the challenge of the third wave. "Children are yet to be vaccinated and without that schools should not be reopened," he suggested.

BJP spokesperson Krishnasagaar Rao said that the Centre in its latest guidelines issued on Saturday asked all states to be extra careful in unlock process. The state government should not be reckless, negligent and irresponsible with its decision. It may be mentioned here that unlike in Telangana, many other states including Delhi, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have opted for partial unlock. The Delhi government has decided to continue with online classes.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Centre would soon be issuing guidelines for reopening of schools in the wake of alerts from AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria that the third wave could hit in about six weeks' time and hence the states should be prepared to meet the challenge.