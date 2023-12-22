  • Menu
Telangana police department likely to announce discounts on challans

Highlights

Penalties up to Rs.300 crore have been collected in the form of pending challans in 2022

Hyderabad : Like last year, 2022, Telangana Police Department is planning to announce concessions on pending traffic challans. Officials have decided to reduce the number of pending challans in the state by announcing huge discounts.

It is reported that the relevant announcement will be released soon. Whereas last year's announcement of concession on traffic challans gave good results. Penalties up to Rs.300 crore have been collected in the form of pending challans.

By the end of November 2023, the number of pending challans in the state is expected to reach two crore. The state police department is taking steps to reduce this number as much as possible. It has been decided to give another discount to those who pay the challans within a fixed period.

While 2.4 crore challans are pending in the state by March 31, 2022, it is known that many motorists have taken advantage of the opportunity when a special discount was announced.

