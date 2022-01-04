Telangana police rejects permission for JP Nadda's rally in Hyderabad

Telangana police has refused permission for 'Shanti Yatra' which was to be led by BJP National president JP Nadda from LB stadium to Liberty cross roads protesting against the arrest of state president Bandi Sanjay.



Nadda will be arriving here in Hyderabad this afternoon. He will participate in a meeting in Annojiguda near Ghatkesar. After the meeting, JP Nadda planned to hold a candle light rally from Liberty to LB Stadium.

DCP Deepti Chandana said that no permission will be accorded to rallies and meetings in the view of COVID-19 situation in the state.



BJP MLA Ragunandan Rao was taken into custody by the police while he was on his way to Hyderabad. However, BJP leaders said that they will take out rally with or without permission.



They alleged the police was permitting TRS programs but preventing opposition to hold meetings and rallies. The condemned the autocratic attitude of the government and police. Meanwhile bail petition of sanjay was filed in Karimnagar district court.

