Telangana Rashtra Samithi revs up efforts to pocket 2 MLC seats

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has intensified its efforts to grab the two Council seats under the Graduates quota by taking up the enrollment drive in districts.

The party wants to overcome the criticism that the youth and educated were against the TRS. During a meeting of party leaders, TRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao had asked the leaders to counter the allegations of opposition parties, especially those who were of opinion that youth are against the party. He added that youth have been always with TRS and they will in the future too.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao has been actively taking part in review meetings and encouraging the low-rung leaders to work for party's victory. "The schemes of the TRS government are reaching people. We only need to enroll the names of eligible graduates without missing a single person. Prepare plans accordingly and use the cadre," said Dayakar Rao in a meeting on Sunday.

While the Ministers and MLAs are already in field taking up campaign, the party has appointed in-charges for these two seats. The TRS chief recently appointed his political secretary Sheri Subhash Reddy as the in-charge for Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar constituency, and sitting member from Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda Palla Rajeshwar Reddy has been appointed as in-charge for the said constituency.

During the previous elections, the party had stayed away and only supported the candidate without giving B-forms. This led to defeat of two candidates. But now the party wants to win both the seats.