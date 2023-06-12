Telangana Run kicks off with enthusiasts across State

Hyderabad: The Telangana Run was organised on Monday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Telangana State. Large number of youth from the city participated to make a grand success.

State Ministers Mahmood Ali, Srinivas Goud, City Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi, MLA Danam Nagender, State Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, DGP Anjani Kumar attended the 2K and 5K runs which started from Dr. BR Ambedkar statue ground on Necklace Road.

Famous sportsmen Esha Singh, famous singers Mangli, Ram and movie actress Srileela were present. The Telangana songs sung by famous singers Mangli and Ram before the inauguration of this Telangana Run have impressed the young men and women on a large scale.

More than 4000 runners participated in this event, which reflected the Telangana culture, including Bonalu, Bathukamma, police cavalry, drums and other dances.



Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Mahmood Ali said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is the main reason for rapid progress in the fields of development and welfare. He praised KCR as the number one CM in the country. He mentioned that Telangana has become the number one State in the country with many welfare programmes and development works unlike any other state.



State Youth and Culture Minister V. Srinivas Goud said that no other State can competes with Telangana in the IT industrial fields, similarly the youth should take ownership in the implementation of development welfare programes



He said that Telangana has set an example for the country by implementing reforms and development programmes in all sectors in the most efficient manner.



Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi said that it is a matter of pride to organise the Telangana Run inspired by the largest statue of Ambedkar in the country.



MLA Danam Nagender said that the decade celebrations have been started to once again explain to the people the development of impunity in the State for the past nine years.



Shanti Kumari, Chief Secretary of the State Government, said that the Telangana state's 10th anniversary celebrations are getting a great response from the people.



DGP Anjani Kumar said that Telangana state is the safest city as well as the healthiest one in the country. He said that it has developed in various fields and has stood well not only in the country but also in the world.



Anjani Kumar said that holding the Telangana Run in the background of Dr. BR Ambedkar's statue and the wonderful building Telangana Secretariat is a wonderful sight.



Sportsperson Esha Singh and movie actress Srileela also spoke in this programme.



GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Additional DGs Vijay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar Jain, Swati Lakra, IG Ramesh Reddy and many senior IAS and IPS officers and high officials of various departments participated in this programme.

